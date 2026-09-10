Punjab CM seeks CII partnership on crop residue management, industrial growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called for closer collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote sustainable crop residue management, strengthen horticulture and develop skills needed for industrial growth in the state.

During a meeting with a CII delegation in Chandigarh, Mann said the government was working to create a conducive environment for businesses and strengthen Punjab’s position as an industrial hub. Discussions covered new investments, employment opportunities for youth, infrastructure, technology and sustainability.

Mann said the government and industry should work together on resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology, with the aim of benefiting farmers while addressing environmental pollution.

Focus on crop residue management and horticulture The chief minister urged CII to scale up crop residue management efforts in the Malwa region, particularly Sangrur and Barnala, where the Parmal variety of paddy is cultivated. He said Punjab needed practical, affordable and technology-driven solutions that could help farmers manage crop residue while supporting the state’s efforts towards a cleaner environment.

Mann also called for greater knowledge and technology exchange to strengthen the horticulture sector. He assured CII of government support for facilitating a visit by the World Horticulture Centre to India during CII Agro Tech India 2026, saying such exchanges could benefit both agriculture and industry.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening industrial and urban infrastructure in key locations. He said modern infrastructure was necessary to improve ease of doing business, reduce operating costs and attract investment.

Mann assured the delegation that the government would work to ensure reliable and quality power supply to industrial areas, particularly during periods of peak demand. He also said infrastructure bottlenecks affecting industrial operations would be addressed.

The meeting was part of the state government’s engagement with industry on measures aimed at combining economic growth with resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Skill centres proposed for emerging industries Mann extended support to CII’s proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute in Ludhiana, saying it could help create a pool of skilled workers aligned with the requirements of local industries. He said skill development linked to emerging industrial needs would expand employment opportunities for young people and contribute to economic growth.

The chief minister also asked CII to explore the feasibility of establishing a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Punjab, along with an ultra-modern laboratory in Jalandhar. The proposed facility could support technology and skills development in the sector.

Mann further stressed the need for a special skill centre focused on defence manufacturing industries. He said trained manpower for the sector could help support industrial activity and create additional economic opportunities in Punjab.

The CII delegation and the state government discussed collaboration across crop residue management, horticulture, industrial infrastructure, skill development and emerging technologies.

Mann said the government was committed to attracting investment and creating employment opportunities while strengthening the state’s economic base. He called for continued cooperation between the government, industry and other stakeholders to develop solutions suited to Punjab’s agricultural and industrial requirements.