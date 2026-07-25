Punjab credits ₹1,149 crore to women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, beneficiaries praise DBT model

The Punjab Government has transferred ₹1,149 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with beneficiaries saying the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism has made welfare delivery faster, more transparent and free of intermediaries.

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According to the government, eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries have received ₹4,500 each in three monthly installments of ₹1,500, while beneficiaries from other categories have received ₹3,000 each in three monthly installments of ₹1,000. With more than 70 lakh women registered, the scheme has emerged as one of Punjab's largest women-centric social security initiatives.

Beneficiaries say direct transfer ensures transparency Women from different parts of Punjab said the DBT model has ensured that financial assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries directly and can be withdrawn whenever required.

Sarabjit Kaur, a 32-year-old beneficiary from Gurdaspur, said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has transferred the money directly into our bank accounts, and I am very happy about it. If this amount had been given in cash, perhaps it would not have been used properly. If it had been given in cash, the men at home might have spent it on alcohol, but in our bank account, our money is safe. Now the money is in our own account, and whenever we need it, we can withdraw it. This ensures that it is spent only on household needs and other essential expenses."

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Gagandeep Kaur, 35, from Harchowal village, said, "I have not withdrawn the money yet because I will use it only when I need it. This is the best way to provide financial assistance. If the government had distributed cash, people would have had to stand in long queues. Within five to six days of submitting my application, the money was credited to my account. The entire process is quick, transparent and hassle-free."

Suman Kumari, 49, from Sri Hargobindpur, said, "The best thing about this scheme is that the money comes directly into women's bank accounts. I have used this amount for meaningful purposes. My two daughters, who are pursuing higher education, have also benefited from the scheme. Along with this, our family is receiving free ration, free electricity and free bus travel, which has provided considerable relief."

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Harpal Kaur from Ahmedgarh said, "I have spent this money on household needs. My two daughters have also received the assistance, and they are using it according to their own requirements. Daughters have their own needs, and it is a good thing that the government is supporting them at this stage. The best part is that the money has come directly into our bank accounts through DBT, and we can withdraw it whenever required. The government has given this money with good intentions, so it should be spent on good purposes."

Government says no eligible woman will be left out Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said, "The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out of the scheme."

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The government said the successful implementation of the DBT system has also been supported by Axis Bank, the scheme's nodal banking partner.

Reynold D'Souza, Group Head, Branch Banking, North & TASC Business, Axis Bank, said, "Axis Bank is proud to partner with the Government of Punjab in implementing the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. This initiative will positively impact the lives of millions of women across the state. We remain committed to ensuring timely, transparent and efficient delivery of financial assistance to beneficiaries. When implemented effectively and at scale, such programmes have the potential to strengthen financial security, promote financial inclusion and bring positive change to people's lives."

The Punjab Government said the DBT model has strengthened transparency in welfare delivery while enhancing women's financial independence and decision-making within their families.

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