Punjab disburses ₹1,147 crore under women-centric DBT scheme

The Punjab government has disbursed ₹1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, marking one of the state's largest direct benefit transfer initiatives aimed at strengthening women's financial security.

Three months' assistance credited to beneficiaries Under the scheme, eligible women from the Scheduled Caste category received ₹4,500 each, covering three monthly instalments of ₹1,500, while beneficiaries from other categories received ₹3,000 each, representing three instalments of ₹1,000.

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The first round of transfers covered women whose registrations were completed by June 25. The state government said enrolment remains open and has already crossed 66 lakh registrations.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said the programme is designed to provide direct financial support while promoting dignity and economic participation among women.

According to the government, the scheme functions independently of existing welfare programmes. Beneficiaries receiving widow pensions, disability assistance or old-age pensions will continue to receive those benefits without any reduction.

Government says enrolment will continue Officials highlighted that the DBT-based approach eliminates intermediaries and ensures direct transfer of funds into beneficiaries' bank accounts, improving transparency and delivery efficiency.

Beneficiary responses from across Punjab suggest that the scheme has had an immediate impact on household finances. Many women said the payments would help meet daily expenses, support education costs and provide a measure of financial independence.

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The government said women who register after the initial cut-off date will be covered in future disbursement cycles, with the objective of extending benefits to all eligible beneficiaries across the state.