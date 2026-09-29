Punjab expands community-based drug prevention through Anganwadi network

Punjab is expanding the community-level component of its Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign by involving Anganwadi workers as Nasha Mukti Mitras, with the programme focusing on awareness, early intervention and links to de-addiction and rehabilitation services.

The initiative was highlighted at a state-level event in Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib, where Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur felicitated 20 Anganwadi workers for their contribution to drug awareness. The programme also placed sports and community participation at the centre of the prevention strategy.

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Grassroots prevention network Anganwadi workers have regular contact with families and children and are being positioned as community-level awareness ambassadors. Their responsibilities include informing people about the risks associated with drug abuse, encouraging early intervention and helping those requiring assistance connect with government de-addiction and rehabilitation services.

The programme forms part of an approach that, according to the state government, complements enforcement and de-addiction with greater emphasis on prevention. Community health workers, schools, parents, panchayats, youth clubs and sports facilities are being brought into the local prevention ecosystem.

Village and Ward Defence Committees are also identified as part of this community-level effort. The deployment of Nasha Mukti Mitras across Punjab is intended to place awareness and early intervention mechanisms closer to families and communities.

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Sports as prevention tool The Malout programme also showcased sports as a component of the prevention strategy. More than 100 sports kits containing hockey, football, volleyball and cricket equipment were distributed among young people from the district.

Kaur said the Punjab government was expanding sports infrastructure to provide healthier alternatives and help keep young people away from drugs. She said around 3,000 sports grounds were being developed across the state and noted that 500 pind gyms had been inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in January.

She also referred to the fourth season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, which was launched in Bathinda earlier this month, as an avenue for encouraging youth participation in sports.

Kaur said enforcement targeted the supply of drugs, while de-addiction and rehabilitation services addressed people already dealing with addiction. She said prevention required an environment offering recreation, sports, community support and adults able to recognise warning signs early.

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The minister appealed to teachers, parents, youth clubs, panchayats and social welfare organisations to participate in the campaign. She also asked young people to support friends who may be moving towards drug use and encourage them to seek help.

The Malout programme included poster and essay competitions for schoolchildren and cultural performances, including Malwai Giddha and a drug-awareness play. The activities were aimed at reinforcing the message of a healthy and drug-free Punjab while extending the campaign’s community presence.