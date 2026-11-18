Punjab has issued 10 lakh new smart ration cards and begun preparations for the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the new ration cards had been issued through a “no cash, no recommendation” process. The selected households will receive five kg of free wheat every month and Meri Rasoi kits containing pulses, sugar, salt, turmeric and mustard oil. Widows, daily-wage workers, Scheduled Caste families and economically weaker sections are among the beneficiaries. Nearly four lakh of the 10 lakh selected beneficiaries are labourers, according to the state government.

Digital selection process Mann said the cards would be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes. He said around 10 lakh cards had been deleted from the 1.48 crore ration cards allocated to Punjab by the Centre, and that the state had decided to issue fresh cards so eligible households did not lose access to benefits. The move is intended to restore access for households whose earlier cards were removed and widen food support statewide.

The government said the application process was digitised in July 2026. Applications were accepted online and through Sewa Kendras and Common Service Centres. SMS acknowledgements, district-level verification and a scoring-based selection process were used, it said.

Around 1.25 lakh applicants who supplied incorrect addresses will be allowed to correct their details, Mann said. Applicants who did not meet the scoring criteria in the first phase have been placed on a waiting list for possible consideration in a second phase.

Khuralgarh programme Separately, Mann reviewed preparations for the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, with events scheduled at Khuralgarh from December 4 to 6. Four Shobha Yatras, under the guidance of the Sant Samaj, will set out from Varanasi, Faridkot, Bathinda and Jammu and converge at Khuralgarh on December 3.

The programme will begin on December 4 with Sri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by an exhibition on the Guru’s life and philosophy, a Sant Sammelan, katha and kirtan, 3D projections and a drone show. A Nagar Kirtan and a conference on the Guru’s bani are planned for December 5. The celebrations will conclude on December 6 with the bhog of the Akhand Path and a Begumpura Samagam.