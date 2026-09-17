Punjab expands mental health authority with 11 non-official members

The Punjab government has nominated 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), bringing representation from healthcare professionals, people with mental illness, caregivers and non-governmental organisations into the state’s statutory mental health regulatory framework. The nominations were announced on September 17, with the government linking the move to stronger accountability, service quality and rights-based mental healthcare.

The authority is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and monitoring, regulating and improving mental health services in accordance with the law. Its functions include prescribing quality and service standards, registering specified mental health professionals and advising the government on policy matters.

The nominations come as Punjab continues expanding mental health and de-addiction services under its Yudh Nasehan Virudh initiative. The government has described the strengthened authority as part of a broader approach that includes prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation.

Representation beyond medical administration The 11 non-official members represent psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric social workers, nurses, people with mental illness, caregivers and NGOs. Official members include senior officers from the health, medical education and social welfare departments.

The composition is intended to ensure that mental health policy incorporates experiences from patients and families, alongside administrative and clinical expertise. The release states that the nominated members include experienced professionals and organisations working in mental health and improving access to services in Punjab.

Senior psychiatrist Dr. Satyen Sharma, one of the nominated members, said the authority should place quality and accountability at the centre of mental healthcare development. He also highlighted dignity, continuity of treatment, rehabilitation and the needs of families and caregivers as areas requiring attention.

Senior mental health professional Dr. Satish K. Thapar said Punjab needed solutions that reflected the circumstances of its people and communities. He said the authority could support greater consistency and accountability across services while protecting patients’ rights and dignity.

Regulatory oversight and district review The SMHA operates alongside district-level Mental Health Review Boards, which are chaired by a District Judge or eligible judicial officer. The boards provide an independent mechanism for reviewing admissions and treatment decisions, handling complaints and alleged rights violations, examining advance directives and nominated representatives, and inspecting mental health establishments where required.

The government has stated that the first meeting of the authority with its nominated members will be held in the coming week. The SMHA is expected to provide a common regulatory framework for Punjab’s expanding mental healthcare ecosystem.