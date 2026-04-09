Punjab expands neonatal healthcare access; over 6,000 cases treated under state scheme

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) is witnessing increased utilisation, with more than 6,000 newborns treated under the scheme in the past three months, according to official data.

The programme, implemented under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, provides up to ₹10 lakh in annual cashless healthcare coverage for mothers and newborns across government and empanelled private hospitals.

Officials said the scheme is aimed at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and improving early-stage medical intervention for neonatal conditions.

Recent cases illustrate the scheme’s reach. A four-month-old infant from Abohar diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and infection received treatment costing ₹2.77 lakh, which was fully covered. Similar instances include newborns treated for jaundice and respiratory complications, with treatment expenses borne under the programme.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said outreach efforts are being conducted to promote early diagnosis and ensure that families seek timely care.

The scheme covers a range of neonatal conditions, including premature birth, infections and low birth weight, while also supporting maternal healthcare services.

Officials noted that increased awareness and financial protection are encouraging families to seek hospital care within the critical first 72 hours after childbirth, which can significantly improve health outcomes.

The state government is also expanding enrolment through camps and designated centres to ensure wider access to the Sehat Card and associated benefits.