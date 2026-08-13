Punjab expands pilgrimage scheme, 15 buses depart with elderly pilgrims for religious destinations

Punjab has expanded its Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, with 15 buses carrying elderly pilgrims to Salasar Balaji, Shri Khatu Shyam, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann flagged off the buses in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday and reviewed facilities before interacting with pilgrims.

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Under the scheme, people aged 50 years and above can undertake the pilgrimage, with up to two members from a family eligible to travel. The government will provide AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost.

15 buses flagged off from Hoshiarpur Kejriwal said more than four lakh pilgrims had travelled under the scheme so far and described the journey as a major opportunity for people wishing to visit religious destinations. He said the buses were comfortable and air-conditioned, while hotels and local transport had also been arranged.

“People do not need to spend anything. The Bhagwant Mann Government will bear all the expenses for travel, stay and food,” Kejriwal said.

He said 15 buses were travelling to Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan and Salasar-Shri Khatu Shyam. Many pilgrims were visiting Salasar and Shri Khatu Shyam for the first time, he said. Over the coming months, 1.5 lakh people from Punjab would be taken to different pilgrimage destinations.

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Mann said 10 buses from Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar and Kapurthala would travel to Rishikesh-Haridwar. Two buses from Phagwara and Gurdaspur would go to Mathura-Vrindavan, while three buses from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur would travel to Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar.

Free travel, meals and medical insurance Mann said pilgrims would receive AC accommodation with adequate washroom facilities, free food and care throughout the journey. Medical insurance would be provided to every pilgrim, allowing free treatment at empanelled hospitals during emergencies. Each bus would have an attendant, while dedicated support teams would be deployed at destinations to facilitate darshan.

Pilgrims will receive prasad and a brass glass as a souvenir after completing the journey. The government said people from any area, caste or religion could freely use the facility.

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Mann also said four lakh pilgrims had already visited Sri Amritsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi in the first phase. Clusters have been formed across the districts for the pilgrimage. ₹148 crore has been spent so far, while the government has set a target of taking 10 lakh pilgrims to religious destinations. A tent city has also been established there at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said buses had previously operated to religious places including Darbar Sahib, Ram Tirath, Amritsar Sahib, Wagah Border and Fatehgarh Sahib. He said religious places of different faiths convey a message of humanity and mutual brotherhood.