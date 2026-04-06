Punjab expands rural healthcare with new hospital in Sangrur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday inaugurated a 30-bed hospital in Chima village of Sangrur district, marking an expansion of rural healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The Sant Attar Singh Maharaj Hospital, built at a cost of about ₹11.7 crore, is expected to serve nearly 50,000 residents across 15 villages, while also catering to nearby populations.

According to the Chief Minister, the facility is designed to address long-standing gaps in access to healthcare, which earlier required patients to travel to urban centres such as Patiala, Ludhiana and Sangrur for treatment.

The hospital includes emergency services, maternal and child healthcare units, and diagnostic facilities. It will also provide specialised services such as ENT, dental and paediatric care, along with treatment support for substance abuse.

Mann said the government is working on further strengthening healthcare and medical education, including plans to establish a medical college in the region.

The development comes as part of the state government’s broader push to improve public service delivery and expand access to essential infrastructure in rural areas.