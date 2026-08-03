Punjab expands School of Eminence network with two new campuses in Ludhiana, Mann highlights education reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday inaugurated two new Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj, saying the expansion reflects the state government's continued focus on strengthening public education through improved infrastructure, teacher training and modern learning facilities. With the addition of the two campuses, Ludhiana now has 16 Schools of Eminence, along with 11 Schools of Brilliance and 35 Schools of Happiness.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the schools, Mann said the government's objective is to ensure that quality education is accessible to children irrespective of their economic background. He said investments in school infrastructure and teaching standards have helped improve confidence in government schools and encouraged more families to enrol their children in them.

Modern infrastructure, upgraded campuses The chief minister said the School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar has been constructed at a cost of ₹10.62 crore over more than 8,300 square yards. The campus has 60 rooms, including 27 classrooms, seven laboratories, a library, a principal's office, a 500-seat auditorium and nine washrooms.

The Miller Ganj School of Eminence has been developed at a cost of ₹3.48 crore over more than 1,800 square yards. It houses 22 rooms, including 11 classrooms, seven laboratories, the principal's office and six washrooms. An elevator has also been installed for students' convenience.

Mann said the state had earlier inaugurated another School of Eminence at Inderpuri in Ludhiana, equipped with facilities such as a swimming pool and a tennis court. According to him, student enrolment at the school has increased from 1,320 to 1,788, reflecting growing public confidence in government schools.

He added that infrastructure in around 200 government schools across Ludhiana district has also been upgraded. Nearly three lakh students are currently studying in government schools across the district, he said.

Government cites improvement in education indicators The chief minister said Punjab has prioritised education over the past four years through measures such as teacher training, smart classrooms and upgraded teaching methods. He claimed these initiatives had helped Punjab improve its position in school education and cited NITI Aayog data to state that the state now ranks first in primary and middle-school education.

According to Mann, when his government assumed office, Punjab ranked 27th in school education. He said the number of students from government schools qualifying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) had increased from 80 in 2021 to 881 in 2026. He also said more than 125 students from government schools had cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main this year, while 155 students from Ludhiana qualified JEE and NEET examinations.

The chief minister said nearly 24 lakh parents had participated in parent-teacher meetings organised by government schools, while around 20,000 students, including 12,000 girls, were benefiting from free bus transportation.

Speaking at the event, Mann said the School of Eminence model was helping reduce disparities in access to quality education between students from different economic backgrounds. He said children studying in government schools were now receiving facilities comparable to or better than those available in many private institutions.

During his visit, Mann interacted with students, visited classrooms and laboratories, and reviewed academic facilities. He also met teachers and school staff, appreciating their contribution towards improving the education system. Several students presented sketches and portraits to the chief minister, while some sought his autograph.