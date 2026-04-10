Punjab expands school reform with Mission Samrath 4.0, introduces attendance tracking system

Punjab has launched Mission Samrath 4.0, a new phase of its school education reform programme, with a focus on attendance-linked accountability and strengthening foundational learning outcomes.

The initiative was unveiled by Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

A key feature of the programme is a state-wide attendance tracking system under which parents will receive daily SMS alerts about their child’s presence in school. The system includes escalation mechanisms for prolonged absenteeism, aimed at improving attendance and continuity in learning.

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The reform builds on Punjab’s top position in the PARAKH 2024 assessment and seeks to transition from national leadership to global standards in education.

According to officials, the programme focuses on students in Classes 3 to 8 and adopts a level-based teaching approach, grouping students according to learning levels rather than grade. It also incorporates continuous assessments and structured teacher support.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has increased the state’s education budget to ₹19,279 crore, with officials stating that higher allocation has supported improvements in infrastructure and classroom outcomes.

The programme currently covers approximately 1.2 million students and engages over 70,000 teachers annually. A compendium of 38 classroom practices developed by teachers has also been released to standardise and scale effective teaching methods.

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Sisodia said the initiative reflects a shift towards measurable accountability in public education systems, emphasising that regular attendance and real-time monitoring are critical to improving learning outcomes.