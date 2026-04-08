Punjab extends health insurance scheme to transport workers with enrolment drive in Patiala

The Punjab government has expanded the coverage of its Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) to include transport workers, following a two-day enrolment camp held at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) head office in Patiala on April 1 and 2.

The camp facilitated on-the-spot registration of bus drivers, autorickshaw operators, taxi workers and other transport staff, along with their families. Officials said the initiative was aimed at improving access to healthcare for a workforce segment that often faces challenges in seeking timely medical treatment due to the nature of its work.

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During the camp, eligible beneficiaries were issued Sehat Cards immediately after enrolment. Each card provides cashless health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually. The scheme is designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and offer financial protection, particularly to workers with irregular incomes and demanding work schedules.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said transport workers frequently delay medical care due to their mobility and work conditions. “With this coverage, they and their families can now access care without hesitation,” he said.

PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja said the enrolment drive was structured to simplify the process and minimise disruption to workers’ daily routines. He noted that transport employees play a key role in maintaining connectivity across the state, and their inclusion under the scheme is intended to improve their access to healthcare services.

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AAP Punjab general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu said participation in the camp indicated increasing awareness and uptake of the scheme among transport workers. He added that more individuals were coming forward for enrolment as the benefits of the programme became more widely known.

Among those enrolled during the camp was Mahinder Singh, a 63-year-old visually impaired former PRTC employee. Officials said his registration reflects efforts to reach individuals who may face barriers in accessing government services independently.

The inclusion of transport workers marks a further expansion of the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, which is being extended to both organised and semi-organised workforce groups across the state.

According to the government, more than 30 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued so far, with over 50,000 registrations being recorded daily across districts. In the 2026–27 state budget, ₹2,000 crore has been allocated to support the scheme’s expansion and implementation.

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