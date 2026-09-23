Punjab Finance Commission asked to strengthen local bodies’ fiscal capacity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with the newly constituted Seventh Punjab Finance Commission and called for a stronger financial framework for Panchayats and Municipalities. He said sustainable finances were necessary for local governments to discharge their responsibilities and deliver civic services.

Mann said the commission had been constituted to recommend how the net proceeds of taxes, duties, tolls and fees levied by the state may be distributed between the state and Panchayats and Municipalities. It will also recommend allocation of the local bodies’ respective shares among Panchayats and Municipalities at different levels.

Fiscal devolution priorities The chief minister described the commission as a constitutional instrument for fiscal decentralisation to Panchayati Raj institutions and Municipalities. He said institutions created under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment needed financial capacity to carry out their functions effectively.

“There is a need for a transparent, equitable and sustainable system of resource devolution, keeping in view the increasing responsibilities of Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies in delivering essential civic services and creating local infrastructure,” Mann said.

He asked the commission to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the revenue potential, expenditure responsibilities and financial requirements of local bodies. He said its recommendations should be practical and forward-looking and strengthen their fiscal capacity.

The commission is also mandated to recommend measures to improve the financial position of Panchayats and Municipalities, reduce unproductive revenue expenditure and improve the quality of administration and technical support for efficient use of capital resources.

Commission’s five-year mandate The Seventh Punjab Finance Commission has been constituted under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Finance Commission for Panchayats and Municipalities Act, 1994. Former Punjab additional chief secretary K. Siva Prasad is its chairman. Shoikat Roy is the expert member. The administrative secretaries of Rural Development and Panchayats and Local Government are ex-officio members, while the special secretary finance is the ex-officio member secretary.

CM Mann welcomed the chairman and members and said the state government would extend support and cooperation to the commission. He said the commission would submit its report by September 30, 2027, covering a five-year period beginning April 1, 2026.

The chief minister said the commission should indicate the basis for its findings in the larger public interest. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar, the secretaries of Rural Development and Local Government and other officials.