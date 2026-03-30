Punjab flags fuel and fertiliser needs ahead of wheat harvest

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday asked the Union government to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and DAP fertiliser ahead of the wheat harvesting season, framing the issue as one of farm logistics and food supply management rather than an immediate shortage.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann said Punjab was expecting around 140 lakh metric tonnes of wheat this season and would require steady fuel availability to support the movement of tractors, trolleys, harvesters and trucks during harvesting and transportation. He said timely supply would be essential to prevent disruption in crop movement and procurement operations.

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Mann, however, also sought to calm concerns over the availability of essential fuels. He said the state currently has petrol and diesel stocks for around 12 to 14 days and LPG stocks for about six days, which he described as being within the normal range. Supply, he said, is continuing, and there is no reason for panic buying or hoarding.

He added that the Punjab government is monitoring the situation closely and will take action against black marketing and stockpiling. Sharing operational data, Mann said 71,000 requests for LPG refills had been received till Thursday, of which 69,000 had already been delivered. He also said inspections had been conducted at 1,497 locations and 301 LPG cylinders had been seized. A helpline, 0172-3321001, has been started for complaints related to LPG, petrol and diesel supply.

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The chief minister linked the request to Punjab’s wider role in national food management. He said the state was ready to contribute from both existing and fresh grain availability, including 41 lakh metric tonnes of wheat already in storage and an expected wheat output of around 140 lakh metric tonnes this year. He added that Punjab remained prepared to make available 181 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 139 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to meet national requirements.

Mann also raised the issue of fertiliser ahead of the next sowing cycle. He said regular DAP supply should be ensured on priority as paddy sowing in Punjab is set to begin from June 1. He further suggested that the waiting period for LPG refills in rural areas be reduced from 45 days to 25 days to align it with urban areas.

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The Centre has, in parallel, maintained that fuel and LPG availability remains stable and that supply chains are being monitored. In its recent review with states, it has also emphasised the need to prevent hoarding and ensure advance planning for fertiliser distribution ahead of the agricultural season.