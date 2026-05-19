Punjab flags rising hypertension burden, highlights health scheme support for elderly patients

The Punjab government on Friday highlighted the role of its Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) in supporting patients suffering from hypertension and related complications, as concerns grow over the rising prevalence of high blood pressure across age groups.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, the state government said the scheme is helping patients receive timely treatment without facing major financial hardship.

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Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is associated with increased risks of stroke, heart disease and kidney-related complications. Health experts say changing lifestyles, stress, poor dietary habits and lack of physical activity are contributing to the growing disease burden in India.

According to data shared by the State Health Agency (SHA), a large proportion of patients availing treatment under the scheme belong to the 40-80 age group. However, cases involving elderly patients above 90 years have also been recorded, including beneficiaries aged 94 years in Gurdaspur and 98 years in SAS Nagar.

The government said districts such as Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Faridkot and SAS Nagar have reported a high number of hypertension-related cases across genders. Hospital records from Amritsar and Ludhiana also pointed to a comparatively higher concentration of women patients in the 50-77 age category.

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Doctors report younger patients Dr Saurabh Sharma, associate professor and head of cardiology at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, said hypertension is increasingly being diagnosed among younger people as well.

“While the majority of cases continue to be reported among people aged 40 years and above, we are now seeing hypertension among teenagers and young adults too,” Sharma said.

He said lifestyle-related factors, including stress, unhealthy eating habits and sedentary routines, are contributing to the trend. According to Sharma, complications such as stroke, heart failure and kidney disease are also being observed at relatively younger ages.

Financial support for treatment Health officials said the scheme has helped reduce delays in hospitalisation caused by concerns over treatment expenses.

Officials added that coverage for hypertension-related emergencies and hospital admissions has provided relief to middle-class households, pensioners and government employees facing rising healthcare costs.

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The government said the scheme’s impact extends beyond financial assistance by encouraging patients to seek timely medical care and reducing the risk of severe complications linked to delayed treatment.