Punjab focuses on education and jobs as youth festivals draw students

Punjab is seeking to strengthen its position as an education destination while improving government schools and widening employment options for young people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Sunday. Addressing students at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal village, Dhuri, he said funding would not be allowed to become an obstacle to school upgrades. He also said the state government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs on merit, without bribes or recommendations.

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Mann urged young people to focus on education and hard work, adding that the government was working to open multiple career pathways.

Youth participation and skills The festival drew students from 39 colleges, with 60 activities organised across four stages. The programme included cultural and literary competitions.

Mann said education should go beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results. In his view, it should encourage independent thinking, responsibility, respect for cultural roots and the confidence to pursue personal ambitions. He said youth festivals could help students discover their talents, overcome hesitation, build confidence and learn discipline, teamwork and healthy competition.

The chief minister praised Punjabi University, Patiala, and its Department of Youth Welfare for supporting youth festivals over several decades. He said these initiatives had helped nurture talent, promote cultural expression and connect younger generations with Punjab’s heritage.

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Jobs and cultural development Mann reiterated that the government had provided more than 70,000 jobs without recommendations or bribes. In a post on X about the event, he recalled that his own journey had begun on similar stages and encouraged participants to view taking part in competitions as an achievement in itself. He advised winners to remain humble and those who lost to work harder.

He said youth development was an investment in Punjab’s future and that young people should be encouraged to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to the state’s social, cultural and economic progress. He also urged them to pursue new opportunities without losing touch with their cultural roots.

Mann described Punjab’s cultural heritage as a source of identity and pride, saying youth and folk festivals helped keep traditional art forms, folk music, dance and indigenous games alive across generations. He said regional, inter-zonal and national events could encourage students to set higher goals and showcase their abilities beyond their institutions.

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He said a “Rangla Punjab” depended on empowering young people with knowledge, confidence, creativity and purpose. The festival, he added, celebrated youth talent and cultural diversity while reminding institutions of the value of providing students with platforms, encouragement and opportunities. He urged students to dream big, work hard.