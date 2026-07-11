Punjab government says beneficiary-led social media trend boosts visibility of welfare scheme

The Punjab government on Friday said its Mukhmantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana has generated widespread engagement on social media, with beneficiaries producing reels, dance videos, lip-sync performances and humorous content centred on the welfare scheme.

In a statement, the government said the trend has emerged organically, with women beneficiaries using popular audio clips, local dialects and personal experiences to create content that is being widely shared across digital platforms.

The government said such participation marks a shift from conventional publicity campaigns, where awareness is typically driven through official communication, to one in which beneficiaries themselves are amplifying information about the scheme.

Government says beneficiaries have become key communicators According to the statement, the mobile notification sound popularly described as "Tun Tun" has become closely associated with the scheme and now features in thousands of user-generated videos across Punjab.

The government said beneficiaries are using the audio in humorous sketches, dance performances and storytelling formats, helping introduce the scheme to wider audiences through peer-to-peer sharing.

It added that several songs built around the notification sound have gained popularity online, prompting more users to create their own versions.

The statement also noted that men have responded with humorous videos and rap performances questioning why the financial benefit is limited to women, describing these as examples of the scheme entering everyday conversations on social media.

State links trend to changing communication patterns The government said the popularity of the content reflects the growing role of short-form video platforms in shaping public communication, with citizens increasingly presenting government initiatives through their own experiences and perspectives.

According to the statement, beneficiaries have evolved from recipients of welfare assistance into content creators who are sharing information about the scheme in an informal and relatable manner.

The government said the trend also mirrors Punjab's tradition of expressing social themes through music, humour and storytelling, with digital platforms providing a wider space for such expression.