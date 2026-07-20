Punjab government school NEET qualifiers cross 880 after re-exam, doubling in two years

A total of 882 students from Punjab government schools have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, extending a two-year rise in successful candidates despite disruptions caused by the cancellation of the original examination and the subsequent nationwide re-test. State education officials said the latest results reflect continued improvement in public school outcomes as Punjab expands coaching, mentoring and competitive examination support programmes.

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The results, announced after the re-examination, mark an increase from 847 government school qualifiers in 2025 and 437 in 2024. According to the Punjab government, the latest tally represents an increase of more than 100% over the two-year period.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the successful candidates and said the performance demonstrates the growing effectiveness of reforms introduced in the state's school education system. He said government school students continue to perform well in national competitive examinations despite challenges faced during this year's admission cycle.

The minister said education remains one of the most effective instruments for expanding opportunities and improving social mobility. According to him, the results underline the impact of sustained academic support provided to students through structured mentoring and examination preparation initiatives.

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Government schools record steady gains Official data released by the Education Department shows a consistent increase in the number of government school students clearing NEET over the past three years. The number of qualifiers nearly doubled from 437 in 2024 to 882 in 2026, even though the examination process this year was interrupted after the original paper was cancelled because of a leak.

Officials said the state continued its academic support programmes throughout the revised examination schedule, enabling students to prepare for the re-test without interruption. The Education Department attributed the improvement to greater access to mentoring, online coaching and practice examinations for students studying in government institutions.

Bains said the government remains committed to strengthening public education and ensuring that students from all economic backgrounds receive opportunities to compete in national entrance examinations.

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The minister also referred to Punjab's performance in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026, where the state was ranked among the top performers in school education. He said continued investments in academic infrastructure and structured learning programmes are intended to improve student outcomes further.

Student's success reflects role of support programmes Among this year's successful candidates is Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence at Sekhewal in Ludhiana, who secured 594 marks out of 720 in NEET-UG 2026.

According to the Education Department, Prateek prepared through free online coaching classes and mock tests offered under the Punjab School Education Department's PACE programme, which is designed to support government school students appearing for competitive examinations.

Prateek's father, who works as a teacher in a private school and earns ₹16,000 per month, said government-supported coaching and mock tests helped his son prepare for the examination. Prateek has said he hopes to become an oncologist and work with cancer patients.

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Education officials said his achievement illustrates how institutional academic support can help students overcome financial constraints while preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations.

Bains said the government would continue identifying talented students, expanding mentoring initiatives and improving access to quality education so that more government school students can pursue careers in medicine and other professional fields. He added that the state remains focused on creating an education system that provides equal opportunities irrespective of students' economic background, while strengthening public education through continued investment in schools, teachers and academic support programmes.