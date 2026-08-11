Punjab government to train 21,850 teachers on student mental health, drug abuse prevention

The Punjab government has launched a phased teacher training programme across 12 districts to help educators identify early signs of mental health concerns and vulnerability to drug abuse among students, according to a government press release issued on Tuesday.

More than 21,850 teachers are expected to undergo the training under the state’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ anti-drug campaign. The programme will be conducted through more than 500 one-day awareness and capacity-building batches beginning August 2026.

Advertisement

The first sessions were held in Fazilka and Tarn Taran last week, with more than 800 teachers taking part, the government said. The programme will be expanded to Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, Mohali, Ropar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Patiala.

Training aimed at early intervention The initiative is designed to give teachers practical skills to identify signs of emotional distress, mental health concerns and possible drug vulnerability among students, while enabling them to respond and facilitate timely support.

The government said the programme builds on earlier efforts to sensitise school authorities about substance use and student wellbeing. In January, principals and headmasters of senior secondary and high schools across nine districts underwent training, with particular attention given to border districts considered vulnerable to substance use.

Advertisement

A pilot teacher training programme in Amritsar subsequently involved more than 2,800 teachers. More than 75% of participants said they felt motivated to contribute to creating a healthier school environment, according to the press release.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said teachers spend substantial time with students and can notice changes in behaviour, attendance and emotional wellbeing. He said the training would help teachers recognise early signs of distress and drug vulnerability, respond with sensitivity instead of punishment and connect students with support when necessary.

The government said the programme will also promote healthy coping mechanisms for stress and encourage schools to create an environment where students can seek help without social stigma.

Inter-departmental programme The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is overseeing implementation in coordination with the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development. The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU) will assist with implementation, prepare training material and monitor quality, the government said.

Advertisement

District-level nodal officers have been appointed to ensure participation by teachers from senior secondary and high schools. The sessions are being conducted with support from the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) and the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

The training will approach substance use from psychological and social perspectives and will be delivered by expert resource persons. Teachers will also pledge to act as a “sentry” between students and drugs and conduct activities with students in the weeks after completing the training.

The government said participant feedback and a structured monitoring framework will be used to assess the programme’s reach and effectiveness.