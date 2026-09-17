Punjab govt constitutes 7-member panel for coordination with Sri Akal Takht Sahib

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a seven-member Coordination Committee to facilitate continuous coordination with a committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on matters concerning the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The committee was established in accordance with directions issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, according to a government order dated September 16, 2026.

Committee includes religious figures, former judges The seven-member panel includes former Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal head Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa and Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera. Retired Justice Jaspal Singh and retired Justice Gurbir Singh are also members.

Former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, along with Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh, completes the committee.

The Punjab government said the panel would maintain regular coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on matters related to the legislation. It will also submit suggestions and reports on important issues to the state government for further consideration and action.

The composition brings together religious representatives, retired judicial officials, a former police officer and a legal officer. The government has described the committee as a mechanism for facilitating coordination on issues arising from the Act.

Panel to submit suggestions and reports According to the government statement, the committee will remain in continuous coordination with the Sri Akal Takht Sahib-appointed panel. Its recommendations and reports on significant matters will be forwarded to the Punjab government for further consideration.

The committee's formation follows directions from Sri Akal Takht Sahib concerning the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The government order formalises the seven-member coordination structure through the Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

The order was issued on September 16, 2026, by the Punjab government's Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

The government has not detailed in the supplied statement a specific timeline for the committee's meetings or the submission of its first report. It has, however, outlined the panel's coordination and reporting responsibilities in relation to matters concerning the Act.

The committee's stated role is to maintain communication with the committee established by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and provide suggestions and reports for the Punjab government's consideration. Its members represent religious institutions, the judiciary, administration and legal services.