Punjab govt says over 7,300 maternity and neonatal cases treated under Sehat Yojana

The Punjab government on Monday said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana was playing a significant role in strengthening maternal and neonatal healthcare by supporting cashless treatment for high-risk deliveries and critical newborn care.

Official data from the State Health Agency (SHA) showed that till May 25, more than 7,300 maternity and neonatal treatment cases had been covered under the scheme with expenditure of about ₹7.04 crore.

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Of these, over 5,300 were high-risk caesarean deliveries involving expenditure of ₹6.37 crore, according to the government.

Scheme targets high-risk pregnancies The government referred to a National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)-based study stating that nearly half of pregnancies in India fall under the high-risk category.

The statement said women from economically and socially vulnerable backgrounds often face greater risks because of poor healthcare access, short pregnancy gaps, prior delivery complications and existing medical conditions.

“The Sehat Card has emerged as a critical support mechanism for women requiring surgical intervention during childbirth due to complications such as prolonged labour, maternal health conditions, fetal distress and previous cesarean deliveries,” the statement said.

Families cite relief from treatment costs The government highlighted experiences of beneficiaries who received cashless treatment through the scheme.

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Deepika, a beneficiary from Patiala who faced anaemia and other pregnancy complications, underwent a caesarean delivery under the scheme.

Her husband Manoj said the treatment process was completed smoothly without financial burden.

Another beneficiary, Diksha Sonkar, received treatment during the birth of her third child at PIMS Medical College Hospital.

Her husband Vikas Sonkar said, “We have two daughters and we were worried if there would be any complications in the third delivery.”

Describing the financial strain caused by medical emergencies, he said, “Anytime there is a medical emergency, we have to borrow money on interest.”

“But with the Sehat Card, everything has been taken care of,” he added.

Special neonatal packages Officials said the scheme also covered specialised neonatal treatment packages for premature and critically ill newborns.

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According to the data, 881 infants received treatment under Basic Neonatal Care, while 777 infants benefitted from the Special Neonatal Care Package.

Another 207 newborns requiring CPAP support, ventilation or treatment for neonatal sepsis received treatment under the Intensive Neonatal Care Package.

The government said 116 highly vulnerable infants received Advanced Neonatal Care and 64 infants benefitted from Critical Neonatal Care support.

Punjab government officials said approximately 44.8 lakh registrations had been completed under the scheme so far, describing it as an expanding healthcare safety net for families in the state.