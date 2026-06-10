Punjab grants ₹1.07 crore to 31 startups as Mann pitches entrepreneurship-led growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced seed grant support worth ₹1.07 crore for 31 startups, positioning entrepreneurship and innovation as key drivers of the state's future economic growth strategy.

Speaking at a Startup Punjab event, Mann said Punjab should not only produce successful entrepreneurs but also retain their ventures within the state. He argued that local startup growth could help create employment opportunities, strengthen economic activity and reduce outward migration among young professionals.

Under the Punjab Startup and Industrial Policy 2026, seed grant support has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Of the 31 startups selected, seven received grants of ₹5 lakh each while 24 received grants of ₹3 lakh each.

Focus on job creation and innovation ecosystem Mann said the state government views startups as an important component of Punjab's long-term growth framework. According to him, access to early-stage funding remains one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs, and the grants are intended to help founders navigate the initial stages of building a business.

He said the selected startups operate across sectors including agriculture, artificial intelligence, technology, governance, textiles and manufacturing. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the ventures would generate employment opportunities and encourage more young people to pursue entrepreneurship.

Drawing on examples from international innovation hubs such as South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley and the Netherlands' World Horti Center, Mann said structured innovation ecosystems can help ideas evolve into commercially viable enterprises.

Policy push for startup-led development The Chief Minister said Punjab's future growth could increasingly be driven by sectors such as agri-tech, food processing, logistics and emerging technologies. He also called on educational institutions to play a larger role in fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurship.

Mann said the government's broader objective was to encourage youth to become job creators rather than job seekers. He added that the enhanced seed grant programme forms part of efforts to build a stronger startup ecosystem and attract entrepreneurial activity within Punjab.