Punjab hands appointment letters to 355 youth, government jobs tally reaches 67,037

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 355 newly recruited candidates, taking the total number of government jobs provided by the state government since assuming office in 2022 to 67,037.

The appointments were made across departments including Technical Education, Cooperation, Local Government, Water Supply and Sanitation, Animal Husbandry, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, among others.

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Addressing the event, Mann said the recruitments reflected a shift towards a merit-based and transparent hiring system in Punjab.

Recruitment based on merit, says CM Calling the achievement a milestone in the government's employment campaign, Mann said all appointments had been made through a fair and competitive process.

“The sole criterion for selection has been hard work, dedication and merit. Gone are the days when government jobs were distributed on the basis of bribery, recommendations or political connections. Today, jobs are being given to deserving candidates through a fair and transparent process. The youth who have been selected today have burnt the midnight oil to achieve success and this is only the beginning of their journey,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Punjab's recruitment process stood out at a time when examination paper leak incidents had emerged in several parts of the country.

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“Since 2017, around 93 examination papers have reportedly been leaked across the country. Incidents involving major examinations, including NEET, have disappointed and demoralised lakhs of youth. However, after our government assumed office in 2022, not even a single paper leak incident has surfaced in Punjab. This is because an honest government is working in the state. Meritorious students are getting jobs and opportunities based on their talent and hard work,” he said.

Focus on retaining youth in Punjab Mann said the state government was attempting to create opportunities that encourage young people to build careers within Punjab instead of seeking opportunities elsewhere.

“We want to create such opportunities within Punjab that our youth choose to build their future here. This is essential for fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters and for strengthening our state. In fact, due to the efforts of the government, reverse migration is already being witnessed and many young Punjabis are returning from abroad to serve and contribute to their homeland,” he said.

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The Chief Minister added that the government's objective extended beyond job creation to building a long-term ecosystem for employment, entrepreneurship and skill development.

Education reforms highlighted Mann also highlighted reforms undertaken in the education sector, claiming significant improvements in school education indicators.

“When our government assumed office, Punjab was ranked 27th in the country in school education. Today, according to NITI Aayog, Punjab has emerged as the number one state in school education, surpassing states such as Kerala. This achievement has been made possible because we invested in strengthening government schools and creating world-class educational infrastructure,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state has established 118 Schools of Eminence and introduced specialised coaching programmes for competitive examinations including NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

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He also said principals, education officers and teachers had undergone training programmes in institutions in Singapore, IIM Ahmedabad and Finland's Turku University.

Skill development and technical education The Chief Minister outlined several initiatives aimed at improving employability among young people and strengthening technical education infrastructure.

Key initiatives include:

Construction of 25 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)

Upgradation of 13 existing ITIs

₹ 20 crore investment for modernisation of Government Polytechnic Colleges

₹ 12 crore for construction, repair and renovation of polytechnic infrastructure

Cyber-Physical Systems Labs in eight government polytechnics with support from IIT Ropar

Innovation Labs in five government polytechnics

Establishment of the Captain Amol Kalia Centre of Excellence at Nangal at a cost of ₹ 23 crore

Semester Internship Programme across all 91 polytechnic colleges “Our aim is to bridge the gap between education and employment and ensure that our youth are fully prepared for the challenges of a rapidly changing economy,” Mann said.

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Pathway for contractual employees The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's plan to phase out the contractor-based employment system and create a pathway for regularisation of around 65,000 contractual workers.

“In a major welfare-oriented decision, the state government has decided to end the contractual system and begin the process of regularising the services of around 65,000 employees,” he said.

According to Mann, workers engaged through private contractors would eventually be brought under direct state employment through a framework supported by two proposed laws.

He said employees completing five years of outsourced service would become eligible for direct state employment, while those completing ten years of contractual service would be considered for regularisation against sanctioned posts.

Candidates welcome recruitment process Several newly appointed candidates praised the recruitment system, saying it enabled them to secure government jobs without political backing, recommendations or bribery.

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Ranjodh Singh from Dhuri said the process prioritised merit and equal opportunity. Kala Singh, an ex-serviceman from Patiala district, described the recruitment process as transparent and free from manipulation.

Manpreet Kaur from Amritsar said securing a government job without recommendations or payments had restored confidence among young aspirants, while Mohali resident Parmeet Kaur said becoming the first government employee in her family marked a significant milestone.

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were among those present at the event.