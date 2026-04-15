Punjab health camp drives Sehat Yojana enrolment, 500+ register in Patiala

A two-day health camp in Patiala saw more than 500 people enrol under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, as Punjab continues its push for wider healthcare coverage.

The camp, held at Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club, focused on preventive care awareness and on-the-spot Sehat card registration. The scheme offers cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said registrations have risen from 34 lakh to 40 lakh, with the government targeting universal coverage. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has emphasised prioritising healthcare access for all citizens.

Officials said over 35 lakh cards have been issued so far, with around 50,000 people enrolling daily across the state.