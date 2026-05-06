Punjab health scheme covers free knee replacement for a Hoshiarpur resident

A 65-year-old woman from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has undergone knee replacement surgery at no cost under the state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, highlighting the programme’s role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

Kewal Kaur, a resident of Panwa village in Dasuya, had been dealing with chronic knee pain for several years, which had progressively limited her mobility. According to her family, multiple consultations and medical treatments over time did not yield relief, and surgery became necessary as her condition deteriorated.

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The procedure was carried out on April 17 at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Jalandhar. Hospital officials indicated that the surgery, which typically costs around ₹1.5 lakh in private healthcare settings, was fully covered under the scheme. The operation was performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anit Sachar and his team and lasted about two hours.

Her son, Mandeep Singh, a farmer, said the family became aware of the scheme through a newspaper and subsequently registered for a health card. “After completing the documentation and hospital formalities, the surgery was scheduled,” he said.

Apart from approximately ₹2,400 spent on preliminary diagnostic tests, the family did not incur major expenses for the treatment, he added. Singh also noted that several other patients from districts including Mohali and Hoshiarpur underwent similar procedures at the same hospital under the programme.

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Kewal Kaur is currently in the recovery phase, with family members reporting an improvement in her condition following the surgery.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually at empanelled public and private hospitals. The scheme covers a range of secondary and tertiary care procedures, including orthopaedic, cardiac and other major interventions, subject to eligibility criteria.

Public health experts note that such state-funded insurance schemes are aimed at improving access to costly medical procedures while limiting financial strain on households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Punjab has expanded its publicly funded healthcare coverage in recent years, in line with broader efforts across states to strengthen financial protection in healthcare and reduce dependence on out-of-pocket spending, which remains a significant component of total health expenditure in India.