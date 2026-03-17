Punjab health scheme covers hospital costs for a Patiala mechanic

A mechanic from Mandoli village in Patiala district received cashless hospital treatment under the Punjab government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, helping his family avoid medical expenses estimated at nearly ₹90,000.

Gurtej Singh, who works as a mechanic and depends on daily wages, was admitted to Chaman Hospital in Bahadurgarh after developing a serious health condition. According to the family, nearly ₹10,000 had already been spent on medicines and hospital charges within the first few days of admission.

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Doctors indicated that the total cost of treatment could rise to between ₹80,000 and ₹90,000. With no savings or agricultural land to rely on, the family had begun exploring the possibility of borrowing money to cover the expenses.

Hospital staff informed Singh’s family about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and assisted them in obtaining a health card under the scheme. Following enrolment, Singh received six days of treatment without additional payment, as the hospital expenses were covered through the programme.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said the initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on families with limited or irregular income. “Ensuring access to treatment without the fear of high costs is an important aspect of healthcare support,” he said.

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Singh said the prospect of arranging funds for treatment had been a major concern for the family. Without financial support, the expenses could have required borrowing and prolonged repayment, which would have affected the household’s financial stability and the education of his two daughters.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per eligible family each year. The scheme is designed to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on hospitalisation for households across the state.

According to official estimates, the programme aims to cover around three crore residents from nearly 65 lakh families in Punjab. Beneficiaries can avail treatment under more than 2,300 medical packages at over 800 empanelled hospitals.

The scheme forms part of the state government’s efforts to expand health coverage and address the financial impact of medical emergencies on low- and middle-income households.

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