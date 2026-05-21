Punjab health scheme helps save 62-year-old woman after blood sugar spikes to 550

A 62-year-old woman from Punjab survived a critical medical emergency after receiving cashless treatment under the Bhagwant Mann government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, according to doctors at a private hospital in Sangrur district.

Bhur Kaur, who had been living with diabetes and hypertension for nearly 15 to 16 years, was rushed to Kashmiri Heart Care Centre in Sunam after her blood sugar level suddenly rose to 550 mg/dL, leaving her unconscious and in unstable condition.

Doctors said she was admitted with diabetic ketoacidosis, severe infection and acute respiratory failure.

“Bhur Kaur was brought in a critically unstable condition with Diabetic Ketoacidosis, severe infection, and acute respiratory failure,” said Dr Anshuman Phull, Clinical Cardiologist and Managing Director at the hospital. “Her oxygen levels were falling, her heart was unstable, and she had entered a dangerous metabolic imbalance.”

According to doctors, the sharp spike in blood sugar caused severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and stress on vital organs. The condition later progressed towards sepsis, where infection begins affecting the body itself.

“In such cases, every hour matters,” Dr Anshuman Phull said. “Sometimes even minutes decide survival.”

The patient was immediately shifted to the ICU, where she received oxygen support, IV insulin, antibiotics, fluids, electrolyte correction and continuous monitoring.

“During the first hours, the focus was only on stabilising life,” Dr Anshuman Phull said. “We were treating breathing failure, infection, and metabolic collapse at the same time.”

Family members said the sudden deterioration came without warning. Her daughter-in-law Paramjeet said, “We were just praying and running at the same time. There was no thinking, only panic.”

Doctors said signs of improvement began appearing by the third day of treatment as her oxygen levels stabilised and infection markers started declining.

“It was the first real moment of relief,” Dr Anshuman Phull said. “We knew she was coming back.”

Hospital authorities said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana played a critical role in ensuring there was no delay in treatment.

“In emergencies like this, delay can cost a life,” Dr Anshuman Phull said. “Because the patient was covered under the scheme, ICU care and emergency treatment began immediately.”

The Punjab government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana provides cashless treatment support for eligible beneficiaries at empanelled hospitals across the state.