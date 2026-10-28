Punjab hosts Asian hockey championship, sets sights on 2030 World Cup

Punjab hosted the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 for the first time on October 27, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurating the tournament at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. Mann said the event fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of Punjab’s hockey players to compete on home ground and would help the state demonstrate its readiness to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup.

Advertisement

The championship brings together teams from six countries. Mann welcomed players from Bangladesh, China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia, along with Olympians, former players, representatives of Hockey India and the International Hockey Federation, and sports enthusiasts. He also honoured the captains of all six participating teams.

League matches in Jalandhar All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and final will take place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Mann said the event offered Punjab an opportunity to showcase its sporting facilities, hospitality and cultural heritage.

Highlighting the state’s contribution to Indian hockey, Mann said Punjab had produced 77 hockey Olympians between the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Of these, 48 players from the state had won Olympic medals, and Punjabi players had captained India’s Olympic hockey team on 10 occasions. He added that eight players from Punjab were part of the current Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh.

Advertisement

Mann recalled the contributions of Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh, Pritipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh and Pargat Singh. He also referred to India’s men’s hockey bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and Paris in 2024, the 1975 senior men’s World Cup win under Ajit Pal Singh, and junior World Cup titles in 2001 and 2016.

Investment in hockey facilities Mann said the state had established six new hockey astro-turf grounds during the government’s tenure, with two more under construction, and developed 18 six-a-side astro-turf grounds. More than 3,000 sports grounds are being developed under the Mukh Mantri Khed Maidan initiative, he said. The Punjab State Institute of Sports has 14 Centres of Excellence, where 1,870 athletes are receiving specialised training.

Advertisement

He added that more than six lakh players registered for the fourth season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The government’s 2023 sports policy and an allocation of ₹1,744 crore for sports, he said, were intended to strengthen facilities and support athletes preparing for major competitions.

Mann said hosting the championship could generate benefits beyond the field, including opportunities for sports tourism, hospitality, sports equipment manufacturers, local businesses and young people. He said Punjab was ready to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup and hoped the tournament would inspire young spectators to take up hockey and build friendships among participating nations.