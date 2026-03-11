Punjab industrial policy offers flexible incentives and longer support for investors

Punjab’s new industrial policy, announced in Chandigarh on March 7, 2026, seeks to create a broader framework for investment, industrial expansion and employment generation in the state. The Bhagwant Mann government has presented the policy as a long-term roadmap for strengthening Punjab’s manufacturing base while also supporting existing businesses and improving regional distribution of investment.

A central feature of the policy is a flexible incentive structure under which investors can select the benefits that best suit their projects. The government said this model is intended to move away from a one-size-fits-all package and make Punjab more competitive for a wider range of industries with different capital and operational requirements.

The policy also includes direct support for capital investment. According to the state government, this is aimed at lowering the initial risk for companies planning large industrial projects and improving the viability of fresh investment in the state. The government has indicated that the approach could help attract projects that require substantial upfront expenditure.

Unlike many earlier industrial promotion frameworks that focused primarily on new units, Punjab’s policy also brings existing businesses within its ambit. Units looking to expand capacity, modernise machinery or add new production lines will also be eligible for incentives, subject to policy conditions. This provision is expected to be relevant for industrial centres such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Gobindgarh and Batala, where a large number of small and medium enterprises are already operating.

The government has also linked some incentives to employment composition. It said higher subsidy support would be available to units that employ women, members of Scheduled Caste communities and persons with disabilities. The measure introduces a social inclusion component into the industrial policy and ties part of the support structure to workforce participation.

For smaller enterprises, the policy lowers the threshold for employment generation subsidy. The minimum investment limit has been set at ₹25 crore, with a requirement of 50 employees. This could widen access to state support for small and medium units that may previously have fallen outside the eligibility range of larger industrial incentive schemes.

Punjab has also provided an additional 25% incentive for units setting up in border districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka. These districts have traditionally attracted lower levels of industrial investment than some of the state’s core manufacturing belts. The government said the added incentive is meant to encourage economic activity in these frontier areas.

Another notable aspect of the policy is the duration of support. Punjab has proposed extending industrial incentives for up to 15 years, a longer window than is often available under state incentive regimes. The government said this could make the state more attractive to capital-intensive sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, data centres and electric vehicles, where payback periods are typically longer.

According to the state government, eligible investors could receive incentives of up to 100% of fixed capital investment, including expenditure on land, machinery, buildings, research and development, and environmental infrastructure. The eventual level of support, however, would depend on the size, category and compliance profile of individual projects.