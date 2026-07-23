Punjab introduces AI as mainstream subject in schools from Class 1 to 12, to cover 31.5 lakh students

Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject from Classes 1 to 12 under the 'Sarbat.AI' initiative, with the curriculum to be rolled out in phases across 25,172 schools. The programme aims to cover around 31.5 lakh students and integrate AI education into the state's school system, the Punjab government said on Tuesday.

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School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains launched the initiative along with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the presence of education experts, technology partners and senior officials. According to the government, the curriculum has been developed after studying international practices and is aligned with UNESCO's Ethical AI Framework.

Phased rollout to begin with Classes 8 to 12 The state government said the rollout will begin with Classes 8 to 12, where AI will be integrated into the existing Computer Science curriculum in government and affiliated private schools. Students will learn through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments and a dedicated Learning Management System (LMS). In the second phase, the curriculum will be extended to students from Classes 1 to 7.

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The programme will be implemented with technical support from Neeev AI and in collaboration with Google, Intel, Canva and FA-AI. The government said the initiative builds on the success of an earlier AI pilot programme conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which concluded with a statewide AI Hackathon showcasing student projects.

Bains said the initiative is intended to equip students with future-ready skills while promoting innovation, ethical AI, entrepreneurship and responsible digital citizenship. He added that Punjab was moving "from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution."

The minister said around 12,424 Computer Science teachers will lead implementation in the first phase, while more than two lakh teachers across disciplines will be trained gradually to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.

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Curriculum aligned with global practices According to the government, the AI curriculum draws on education models from Singapore, Finland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, while incorporating UNESCO's ethical guidelines on AI.

Former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the initiative establishes Punjab as a national benchmark in AI education and would help students move beyond simply using AI to innovating with the technology. He also stressed the need for technology-driven reforms to strengthen examination systems while referring to recent examination paper leak incidents in the country.

PSEB Chairman Amarpal Singh said AI has now been integrated into Punjab's compulsory Computer Science curriculum and that Computer Science learning outcomes will also be reflected on students' board certificates.

The state government said the Sarbat.AI mission aims to provide equitable access to AI education across urban and rural schools and prepare students for technology-driven careers and innovation.

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