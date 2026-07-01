Punjab Launches Direct Cash Support Scheme for Women, Transfers First Instalments

The Punjab Government has formally launched the Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, a direct benefit transfer programme aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to women across the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday launched the scheme's dedicated web portal and announced the release of the first instalment directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The government has transferred three months’ assistance together, resulting in a payment of ₹3,000 to eligible women and ₹4,500 to beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Caste categories.

The scheme provides monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to eligible women and ₹1,500 to eligible women from Scheduled Caste families.

Speaking at the launch event in Dhuri, Mann said the programme represents one of the state government's flagship social welfare initiatives and is intended to strengthen the financial independence of women.

The Chief Minister stated that beneficiaries would begin receiving confirmation messages from banks as funds are credited. He added that the government had ensured the financial viability of the programme before its rollout and that the scheme would continue on a sustained basis.

Mann also said households with multiple eligible women would receive separate benefits for each beneficiary. Women who register subsequently would also receive benefits under the programme according to eligibility provisions.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal described the rollout as a major milestone and said it fulfilled a key electoral commitment made before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.