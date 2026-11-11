Punjab links farm-fire decline with ₹100.65 crore canal irrigation push

Punjab is combining crop-residue management with canal irrigation expansion, reporting a nearly 95% fall in stubble-burning incidents compared with 2020 and approving two projects worth ₹100.65 crore to take canal water to more than 90,000 acres. The announcements by cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Barinder Kumar Goyal address air pollution and groundwater dependence.

Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president, cited the CREAMS laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Farm-fire incidents fell from 83,002 in 2020 to 5,114 in 2025, while 4,657 have been recorded so far this season, he said. He attributed the reduction to farmers’ cooperation and state support, including subsidies for more than 1.62 lakh crop-residue management machines since 2022. Of these, 25,917 were provided this year.

The government is working to manage about 1.14 crore tonnes of residue in fields and 78 lakh tonnes outside fields, Arora said. He also cited industrial boilers, pellet projects, biomass power plants and compressed biogas plants using stubble.

Air quality and political claims Citing SAFAR and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Arora said stubble smoke accounted for 7.8% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Diwali, November 8, and 5% on November 9. He put the seasonal average at 4% to 5%, excluding two days, and argued that local sources were significant. He accused the BJP of blaming Punjab’s farmers and sought an unconditional apology.

The irrigation approvals comprise ₹64.11 crore for concrete lining of the 1-R distributary and ₹36.54 crore for the Kapuri lift irrigation scheme. The first project is designed to increase carrying capacity from 154.50 to 248.69 cusecs, serving 69,967 acres across about 80 villages in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. ₹40 crore has been earmarked for work this year.

Canal access and groundwater The Kapuri scheme is intended to bring canal water for the first time to 20,719 acres across 20 villages in Patiala district. Water will be lifted and carried through pipelines to fields. The scheme covers Sarala Kalan, Kamalpur, Kapuri and 17 other villages.

Goyal said the state had raised the Bhakra Main Line water allowance from 2.04 to 3.05 cusecs per 1,000 acres. Punjab had invested about ₹7,500 crore in canal infrastructure, built around 14,000 km of watercourses and restored more than 19,000, he said. The government says surface-water access will reduce tubewell use, conserve groundwater and lower pressure on power subsidies.