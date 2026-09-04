Punjab makes Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana health cards downloadable online

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has introduced a digital health card facility, enabling eligible beneficiaries to access and download their cards from the official State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab portal after completing verification and e-KYC.

Beneficiaries will no longer necessarily need to visit a centre merely to obtain a copy of their health card. After photograph-based verification and e-KYC are completed, the verified card can be viewed online and downloaded in PDF format.

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Three steps to access the digital health card Beneficiaries can search for their family record using their Family ID, Health Card Number, Mobile Number or Aadhaar Number. They then complete secure authentication through an OTP linked to their registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. After successful authentication, the verified health card can be viewed and downloaded.

The downloaded card can be stored on a mobile phone or printed for future use. Beneficiaries can also present the card while accessing eligible healthcare services.

SHA has stressed that photograph-based verification and e-KYC should be completed before downloading the card. The digital process enables beneficiaries in the state to verify updated photographs of family members and complete the required authentication before the card is generated.

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Simply downloading a card without completing the required verification does not substitute for the authentication process. The digital facility is part of the services available under MMSY, which provides cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family per year.

Focus on easier and faster healthcare access The digital card facility is expected to reduce paperwork and unnecessary visits to centres while helping families access an essential document more quickly when healthcare is required.

SHA has advised beneficiaries to use only the official State Health Agency Punjab portal for the service. Beneficiaries should not share OTPs with any person, as OTP-based authentication is part of the secure access process.

The move reflects the wider objective of making health protection more accessible alongside financial coverage. By combining annual family health cover of up to ₹10 lakh with digital access to the health card, MMSY is seeking to simplify the process through which beneficiaries use the scheme.

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The digital initiative is intended to make service access more citizen-friendly while reducing dependence on physical centres for obtaining the card. The facility is available through the SHA Punjab portal for eligible beneficiaries who have completed the prescribed verification and e-KYC requirements.