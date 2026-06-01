Punjab marks top education ranking with mega PTM across 19,000 government schools

The Punjab government organised mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) across more than 19,000 government schools on Saturday to celebrate the state's top ranking in the NITI Aayog School Education Quality Report 2026.

The state-wide initiative, described as a "Shiksha Maha Utsav" by the government, witnessed participation from over 20 lakh parents and focused on strengthening engagement between schools and families while highlighting improvements in the public education system.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the celebrations were organised after the state secured the highest position in the national school education quality rankings. According to the minister, Punjab outperformed several states on key educational indicators assessed in the report.

As part of the programme, teachers and non-teaching staff were recognised for their contributions to the education system. Students who excelled in board examinations, participants in the English Edge programme and successful JEE qualifiers were also honoured at events held across the state.

The PTMs included workshops for parents focusing on maintaining learning continuity during the summer vacation period, effective management of holiday assignments and the development of positive learning habits among students.

To ensure uniform implementation, teachers and school heads received training through live online sessions, while school management committees and support staff assisted in coordinating activities and increasing parental participation.

Bains described the achievement as an important milestone in Punjab's education reforms and said the ranking reflected the combined efforts of teachers, students and parents. He added that government schools in the state were increasingly becoming the preferred choice for many families, signalling a shift in public perception regarding the quality of government-run education institutions.