Punjab minister Mundian alleges ED search used to pressure him to quit AAP

Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has alleged that Enforcement Directorate officials used a search at his nephew’s residence to pressure his family to ask him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mundian rejected BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s claim that he had left Punjab for the United States. “I am holding this press conference in Chandigarh, not America,” he said, adding that Bittu appeared to have opened a “travel agency” after his own ticket was cut and had booked tickets to the US for him and his nephew.

The ED recently searched the residence of Mundian’s nephew in Ludhiana. The minister alleged that officials questioned children about why they lived with the family and told relatives to convey that he should leave AAP and that his nephew should stop supporting him because AAP was a “wrong party”. Mundian said this raised questions about whether the search was solely investigative or also intended to exert political pressure.

Family allegations Mundian alleged that the search lasted from 11 am to 3 pm and that family members, including a widow and his nephew’s pregnant wife, were harassed. He said a small girl remained hungry and crying for hours and alleged that a one-month-old baby was not allowed to be fed.

He further claimed that his nephew’s pregnant wife was made to stand for three to four hours without being allowed to sit. According to Mundian, the family later asked for a written record of items recovered from the residence and received a document stating that nothing had been found apart from old household articles. He questioned the duration of the search.

Political pressure claim in Punjab The minister accused the BJP of attempting to fight elections through fear after failing to generate public enthusiasm at its rallies. “Punjab is not a place where people can be intimidated through ED raids or threats. We are Punjabis and we are not afraid,” he said.

Mundian also described Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as “kattar imaandar” leaders. “If even a single rupee of public money is taken by us, it would be like poison. We are serving Punjab with complete honesty,” he said.