Punjab moving towards becoming No. 1 with people's support, says Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said his government's focus remained on improving education, healthcare, agriculture and social welfare, asserting that Punjab's journey towards becoming the country's top-performing state would continue with the support of its people.

Addressing a public meeting in Mukerian, Mann said his politics was aimed at the progress and prosperity of Punjab rather than retaining political power. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had fulfilled its promises through welfare measures and governance reforms, while accusing the Congress of prioritising electoral politics over public welfare.

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The Chief Minister alleged that Congress leaders had indicated they would discontinue the government's welfare schemes if voted to power and urged people to evaluate political parties on the basis of their work. He also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that previous governments had failed to safeguard the interests of Punjab and reiterating that those responsible for incidents of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib would face legal action.

Focus on education and welfare Highlighting the government's initiatives, Mann said Punjab had emerged as the top-performing state in primary and middle school education, according to the latest NITI Aayog assessment. He attributed the improvement to investments in school infrastructure, smart classrooms, teacher training and reforms in the public education system.

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He said the state had also expanded healthcare coverage through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which health cards providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh are being issued to all 65 lakh families in Punjab. According to the Chief Minister, more than 30 lakh beneficiaries have already received health cards and treatment worth nearly ₹650 crore has been provided under the scheme.

Mann also highlighted the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, under which women above 18 years receive monthly financial assistance. He said more than 32 lakh women had started receiving benefits from July 1, while those who could not register during the first phase would receive accumulated payments after completing registration in August.

Agriculture, jobs and infrastructure The Chief Minister said over 68,000 youths had secured government jobs without corruption since his government assumed office. He added that 90% of households in the state were receiving free electricity and that the closure of toll plazas had resulted in savings of nearly ₹70 lakh every day.

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He said the utilisation of canal water for irrigation had increased from 22% to over 88%, while recharge points constructed in canals and rivers had helped improve groundwater levels by two to four metres in several areas. According to him, uninterrupted daytime power supply during the paddy season had also benefited farmers.

Mann said public funds were being invested in schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure instead of being diverted elsewhere. He maintained that education remained the most effective long-term solution to poverty and social inequality, adding that no subsidy or concession alone could permanently address such challenges.

During his address, the Chief Minister also criticised the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, accusing both parties of pursuing power rather than public welfare. He alleged that previous governments had failed to address the state's development needs and urged people to support the AAP on the basis of its governance record. He also reiterated that the government would continue pursuing legal action against those responsible for incidents of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib.

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