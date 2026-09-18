Punjab pilgrimage scheme records 5.10 lakh beneficiaries as government expands destinations

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has facilitated religious journeys for 5,10,807 pilgrims, with 95 air-conditioned buses completing 12,485 trips, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on September 18. The government-run initiative provides eligible residents with free travel and supporting facilities for visits to religious destinations within and outside the state.

Sond outlined the scheme's progress during a press conference, explaining that the programme was launched on November 9, 2025. Its first phase included journeys to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi, with approximately four lakh pilgrims travelling to these destinations.

Expanded destinations and eligibility The scheme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. Sond said people aged 50 years and above are eligible to benefit from the scheme, with the Punjab government providing AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost to eligible pilgrims.

The expansion broadens the destinations available through the programme, which is intended to facilitate religious visits by elderly residents. The minister said the scheme is open to eligible people irrespective of their area, caste or religion, and is focused on helping those wishing to visit religious places and offer prayers.

The supplied figures cover the number of pilgrims served and bus trips completed, but do not provide a destination-wise breakdown of beneficiaries under the expanded phase.

Arrangements for traveller support Sond said safety and convenience arrangements had been made for pilgrims throughout their journeys. Every bus has a team of general attendants and medical staff, while dedicated teams are stationed at destinations to assist travellers.

According to the minister, accommodation arrangements include air-conditioned facilities with adequate washrooms. Food and other necessary amenities are also provided during the pilgrimage. He said pilgrims would receive prasad and a souvenir brass glass after completing their journey.

Sond said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had issued clear directions to ensure appropriate assistance and facilities for every pilgrim. Teams involved in the programme had been instructed to remain available and support smooth travel arrangements.

The minister also said devotees were happy and satisfied during the journeys and often sang bhajans along the way. His statement described the programme as an initiative to support religious travel for elderly residents.