Punjab pitches itself as UAE investment hub, assures investors of full support

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora on Monday met UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC) Secretary General H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, inviting UAE investors to explore Punjab’s wide-ranging investment opportunities.

Arora briefed Al Suwaidi on Punjab’s economic potential and invited UAE investors to participate in high-growth sectors through government, semi-government and private-sector partnerships. He assured enterprises seeking to establish or expand operations in Punjab of complete administrative support, handholding and logistical facilitation from the state government.

Investor-friendly ecosystem Reiterating the Mann government’s commitment to global partnerships and industrial development, Arora said Punjab is keen to build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with UAE-based investors and institutional funds.

He highlighted the state’s investor-centric reforms, particularly Invest Punjab, the unified single-window platform that facilitates a smooth investment process and provides prompt statutory approvals and clearances. Arora said the state offers a conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem, excellent multimodal connectivity, skilled technical manpower and a transparent governance framework.

The UAEIIC, which brings together public and private entities in the UAE to channel outward foreign direct investment, welcomed Punjab’s proactive outreach. The discussions focused on creating robust institutional linkages that can facilitate direct capital inflows and joint ventures between the UAE and Punjab.

Stronger UAE-Punjab economic ties Arora expressed confidence that the meeting would mark an important milestone in strengthening economic cooperation, business ties and investment pipelines in Punjab. He said the engagement reflected the state government’s efforts to attract global capital while accelerating industrial growth.

The minister presented Punjab as an attractive destination for UAE investment, supported by business-friendly reforms, infrastructure, connectivity, skilled manpower and responsive administration. He emphasised that the state is ready to work closely with investors and provide guidance to navigate approvals and establish operations efficiently.

The outreach at AIM is part of Punjab’s broader effort to connect with international investors and build partnerships capable of generating investment, employment and industrial opportunities. The discussions with the UAEIIC leadership are expected to strengthen institutional engagement and create avenues for future collaboration.

Arora said Punjab’s economic development journey offers opportunities for investors looking for stable, transparent and growth-oriented partnerships. He invited UAE investors and business leaders to consider Punjab for new projects and expansion plans, with the state government committed to facilitating a seamless investment experience.

The meeting reinforced the government’s emphasis on translating investor outreach into concrete partnerships, capital inflows and joint ventures that can contribute to Punjab’s long-term industrial and economic development.