Punjab plans fleet expansion with 1,265 new buses for state transport network

Punjab has announced a large-scale expansion of its public transport network, with plans to induct 1,265 buses across state-run fleets to improve connectivity and operational efficiency.

Finance and transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the expansion includes 659 buses for the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and 606 buses for PUNBUS.

A portion of the fleet has already been added under the Kilometer (KM) scheme, under which private operators run buses on designated routes while being paid per kilometre. According to the minister, 250 buses have been inducted into the PRTC fleet under this model, with participation restricted to Punjab residents to support local employment.

For the remaining PRTC additions, the government has initiated tenders for 309 standard buses and 100 midi buses.

In the case of PUNBUS, 387 buses will be directly inducted into the core fleet to meet rising demand, while the rest will be added through the KM scheme. The rollout includes higher-end vehicles such as Volvo buses and HVAC-equipped buses to improve passenger comfort, alongside standard buses for wider route coverage.

The expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance service frequency, improve reliability and increase revenue generation from public transport operations.