Punjab Police attaches ₹319 crore in drug-linked assets during 500-day anti-narcotics drive

Punjab Police has attached or confiscated properties worth ₹319 crore allegedly linked to drug trafficking and arrested more than 68,850 alleged drug traffickers during the first 500 days of its flagship anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, as the state continues to combine enforcement with rehabilitation and community policing in its efforts to tackle narcotics-related crime.

The campaign, launched on March 1, 2025, has resulted in 52,432 FIRs being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Addressing the completion of 500 days of the campaign, Yadav said the drive represented one of the most extensive crackdowns on organised drug trafficking undertaken in Punjab, relying on sustained enforcement, intelligence-led operations and public participation.

He said the arrests include 629 alleged major traffickers, each found in possession of more than two kilograms of heroin, with the seized narcotics estimated to be worth around ₹12 crore. According to the police, the campaign has focused not only on arrests and seizures but also on dismantling organised trafficking networks operating across the state.

The anti-drug drive comes as Punjab continues to address concerns over narcotics trafficking through a combination of policing measures, legal action against organised crime and programmes aimed at encouraging treatment for individuals suffering from substance abuse.

Enforcement targets financial networks A significant component of the campaign has been action against assets allegedly created through proceeds of the drug trade. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore, who heads the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), said properties valued at ₹319 crore belonging to alleged drug traffickers have been attached or confiscated during the campaign.

He added that authorities have also demolished illegal structures allegedly constructed on government land using money generated through narcotics trafficking. According to police officials, the strategy seeks to weaken the financial networks supporting organised drug syndicates in addition to prosecuting individuals involved in trafficking.

Alongside enforcement, the Punjab government has invoked Section 64A of the NDPS Act to provide immunity from prosecution to 10,917 individuals, enabling them to undergo de-addiction treatment and rehabilitation instead of facing criminal prosecution. Officials said the measure is intended to distinguish between organised traffickers and individuals seeking recovery from substance dependence.

Punjab Police also highlighted its conviction rate in NDPS cases. Yadav said the force has secured an 89% conviction rate, attributing the outcome to improvements in investigation quality, evidence collection and coordination with prosecution agencies.

Community participation complements policing Police officials said community participation has become an important pillar of the campaign through the Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline. According to the department, the helpline has received 46,342 anonymous tip-offs since its launch, leading to the arrest of 22,960 alleged drug traffickers.

The department said the response reflects growing public willingness to share information about narcotics-related activities without disclosing identities, strengthening intelligence-led policing across the state.

Punjab Police is also working with more than 24,000 Village Defence Committees comprising over 1.25 lakh members. According to officials, these committees assist in reporting suspicious activities and generating local intelligence from villages, supplementing police operations.

Beyond enforcement, awareness programmes are being organised in collaboration with educational institutions, civil society organisations and community leaders. These include sports events, youth outreach programmes, public meetings and anti-drug awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging substance abuse and promoting community engagement.