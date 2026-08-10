Punjab Police reports 1,532 proclaimed offenders arrested in 200 day crackdown

Punjab Police has completed 200 days of its Gangstran Te Vaar campaign against organised crime, reporting 1,09,087 raids, the arrest of 1,532 proclaimed offenders and action against more than 58,000 criminals and associates.

The campaign, launched under the Punjab government, is built around intelligence-led policing and aims to target organised crime networks through arrests, preventive action, financial investigations, technology-enabled intelligence and coordination with agencies outside the state.

According to data released by Punjab Police, action was initiated against 58,212 people during the 200-day period. This included 853 gangsters and their associates and 57,359 wanted criminals.

Preventive action and verification The police said preventive measures during the campaign included the detention of 28,201 people. Of these, 577 were gangsters and their associates, while 27,624 were wanted criminals.

A further 18,514 people were verified and subsequently released. This group included 1,529 gangsters and their associates and 16,985 wanted criminals.

Overall, police action during the campaign covered 1,04,927 people, including 2,959 gangsters and their associates and 1,01,968 wanted criminals, according to the department.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the campaign had expanded beyond conventional enforcement against individual offenders and was increasingly focused on the wider infrastructure that supports organised crime.

According to Yadav, this includes associates, financial resources, logistics, communication channels and overseas links.

Seizures include firearms and explosives The campaign has also resulted in significant seizures of weapons, according to Punjab Police.

During the 200 days, police recovered 990 illegal firearms, 242 sharp-edged weapons, 2,739 rounds of ammunition and 315 magazines. The seizures also included 2.5 kg of explosives and 15 hand grenades.

The police said action against organised crime has been combined with enforcement against the drug networks associated with criminal groups.

The department reported the recovery of 774.38 kg of heroin, 480.23 kg of opium, 7,266.26 kg of poppy husk and 26,91,455 intoxicant tablets.

Police also seized drug money worth ₹1.73 crore, cash amounting to ₹1.80 crore and 413.85 grams of gold.

Focus shifts to organised crime networks ADGP and Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban said criminal organisations increasingly operate through financial networks, digital communication and handlers based outside India.

He said investigations therefore combine field operations with financial tracking and digital intelligence, alongside coordination with central agencies.

The police also reported cooperation with neighbouring states and central investigation and intelligence agencies for information sharing and joint operations.

As part of international coordination, the Anti-Gangster Task Force reported the deportation of fugitive gangster Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish Chopra from Central Asia and gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Police said the operations were conducted with the support of OFTEC Punjab and central agencies.

Liquor, vehicles and digital equipment seized The campaign also included action against other forms of criminal infrastructure. Police reported the recovery and destruction of 64,402.77 litres of illicit liquor, besides 34,840 bottles and 926 boxes.

A total of 4,978 mobile handsets allegedly linked to criminal activities were seized, while 1,781 vehicles and 61 drones were impounded.

Punjab Police said these measures were intended to disrupt the resources and logistical channels used by organised crime groups.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force has also established a dedicated tipline, 93946-93946, for citizens to share information about wanted criminals, gangsters and related activities anonymously.

The force has announced a reward mechanism for credible information leading to action against wanted criminals, while promising confidentiality for informants.