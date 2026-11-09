Punjab raises DA to 221% for computer teachers, regularises 1,007 staff

The Punjab government has approved a 40% increase in Dearness Allowance for 6,507 computer teachers and regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees under Samagra Shiksha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on November 7. The two decisions, announced ahead of Diwali, extend benefits to employees in the state’s education system.

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The DA for computer teachers working under PICTES will increase from 181% to 221%, according to the government. Mann said the increase had been approved for 6,507 teachers and described it as a major employee benefit announced for the festival.

The announcement did not specify the date from which the revised DA would be payable. It also did not provide an estimate of the additional expenditure arising from the increase.

Regularisation of staff The government has separately regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under the Samagra Shiksha programme. Mann said the decision would provide these employees with greater stability and security.

The state government has also decided to extend salary-related benefits to the employees whose services have been regularised, the Chief Minister said. However, the announcement did not spell out the nature or value of these benefits, or the timeline for their implementation.

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The measures apply to two categories of education-sector employees. The DA revision concerns computer teachers under PICTES, while the regularisation decision covers non-teaching staff engaged under Samagra Shiksha. The announcement did not state whether the two decisions would be implemented through separate orders or provide further administrative details.

Employee welfare measures Mann said the government was committed to employee welfare and to providing its workforce with a secure future. He said the state would ensure that employees received the benefits they were entitled to.

The Chief Minister described the announcements as a Diwali benefit for government employees. The government’s statement presented the DA increase and regularisation together as steps intended to improve the position of employees working in the education system.

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The salary-related benefits announced for the regularised staff are a separate element of the decision. The statement, however, did not identify the specific pay components involved or indicate whether arrears would be paid.

Mann also extended greetings to people across Punjab on Diwali. He expressed hope that the festival of lights would bring happiness, progress and prosperity to every household in the state.

The announcement sets out the number of employees covered by each measure and the revised DA rate for computer teachers, while leaving details such as implementation dates, benefit calculations and the overall fiscal impact unspecified at this stage.