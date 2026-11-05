Punjab raises DA to 53% for employees, pensioners; 3% hike announced

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced a three percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners as a Diwali gift. The revision will take effect from November 1 and be reflected in salaries and pensions paid in December. Nearly eight lakh employees and pensioners are expected to benefit.

In a post on X, Mann said the latest increase would take DA to 53%, compared with 28% when his government assumed office in 2022. He said the announcement would provide employees an annual financial benefit of approximately ₹3,988 crore.

Higher payout for staff The latest three percentage-point revision follows an eight percentage-point increase announced in September. Mann said the cumulative increase over two months was 11 percentage points, benefiting employees and pensioners by ₹1,813 crore during the current financial year. The new rate raises DA from 50% to 53%, he said.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister described employees and pensioners as members of the government family and the backbone of the administrative machinery. He cited their work in addressing public grievances, maintaining law and order and implementing welfare schemes, saying government initiatives had been possible largely because of their contribution.

Mann said his government had undertaken what he described as the largest-ever recruitment drive in state departments over four years and nine months, providing 71,777 jobs on merit without bribery or recommendations. He added that he had prioritised dialogue to address employees' pending demands and that the government's doors remained open.

Pay commission arrears The Chief Minister also addressed outstanding liabilities linked to the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission. He said its benefits were due from January 1, 2016, but the recommendations were implemented only in July 2021, resulting in arrears of approximately ₹14,191 crore for the period up to June 30, 2021.

Mann said the government had prepared a phased plan to clear the liability. Pensioners were given priority, with their arrears released from April 1, 2025, while payments to serving employees began from April 1, 2026. So far, ₹4,891 crore has been released, and the remaining ₹9,300 crore will also be paid, he said.