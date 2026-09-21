Punjab raises employee DA to 50%, announces monthly talks on demands

The Punjab government has approved an 8% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for around eight lakh state employees and pensioners, taking the DA to 50%, as the Bhagwant Mann government announced a set of measures focused on employee benefits and resolving long-pending service issues. The increase will be released in two instalments of 4% each, with the benefit applicable from October 1 alongside the September salary, according to the government.

DA hike in two instalments Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the decision after meeting representatives of employees and pensioners on Friday. He said the measure was aimed at employee welfare and dignity and described government employees as the backbone of the state’s administrative machinery.

The chief minister said employees and pensioners would receive the DA increase in two 4% instalments. The government said the decision would provide additional financial support to employees, pensioners and their families ahead of the festive season.

Mann also said the government would examine several long-pending demands, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of various allowances, implementation of Assured Career Progression, the demand for a 2.59 pension multiplication factor and issues linked to salary during the probation period.

The government will hold another meeting with employee representatives in the first week of October to discuss these issues. Mann said the government would examine employee and pensioner demands in accordance with applicable rules, financial implications and legal provisions.

Monthly meetings announced The chief minister announced that meetings with employee representatives would be held compulsorily every month. He said regular interaction would provide employees with a direct platform to raise concerns and help address issues before they become major disputes.

Mann also announced that women government employees would be given postings within 40 kilometres of their homes. He said the measure was intended to help women balance professional responsibilities with family commitments.

The chief minister said around 70,000 government jobs had been provided through what he described as a transparent and corruption-free process based on merit. He said the government wanted young people to secure employment through their qualifications and hard work.

Mann said the state government had to balance employee welfare with its overall financial position and said resources would be used responsibly.

He also said government employees and the people of Punjab were partners in building a progressive state. The government, he added, would continue working with employees through dialogue, transparency and what he described as a sympathetic approach.