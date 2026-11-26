Punjab has raised the sugarcane price to ₹431 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann describing it as the highest rate in the country. The announcement, made after a high-level meeting on Wednesday, November 25, sets the price for growers supplying cane to mills across the state.

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Mann said the revised rate was intended to improve returns for cultivators and provide financial support to thousands of sugarcane-growing farmers. He also said sugar mills across Punjab would commence operations from November 25, 2026, allowing growers to bring their produce to mills from the start of the season.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the government was committed to ensuring that farmers received the rightful value for their crops. He reiterated the position at the meeting, calling the increase a major initiative for sugarcane farmers.

Price and farmer incomes The government has presented the ₹431 per quintal rate as the highest sugarcane price nationally. The announcement did not state the previous season’s price or quantify the increase over the earlier rate, so a year-on-year comparison is not available from the details released so far.

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Mann said farmers worked day and night to feed the country and strengthen its economy, and argued that the government had a responsibility to ensure their labour received its due value. He said farmer prosperity was essential to Punjab’s progress and economic well-being.

“Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their prosperity is essential for the overall progress and economic well-being of Punjab,” Mann said. He added that the state government was committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests, strengthening their financial position and ensuring remunerative prices.

The revised price is expected by the government to provide financial relief to thousands of sugarcane cultivators.

Mills begin operations Mann said sugar mills across Punjab would start functioning on November 25, 2026, so farmers could supply their cane in a timely and convenient manner. He said the move would support the rural economy and help secure a prosperous future for the farming community.

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The chief minister described remunerative prices for agricultural produce and assistance to farmers as key priorities. The announcement links the price decision with the start of the crushing season, although details on mill-wise schedules, procurement arrangements and payment timelines were not provided.

For growers, the announced rate establishes the price at ₹431 per quintal for the 2026-27 season. The government’s claim that it is the country’s highest rate is based on its announcement; no comparative state-wise price data was included in the release.