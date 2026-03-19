Punjab ramps up canal irrigation coverage to 78%, taps additional water supply: CM Mann

Punjab has expanded its canal irrigation coverage to nearly 78% of farmland, up from 26.5% in 2022, following a series of infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Wednesday.

The state has also unlocked an additional 10,000 cusecs of water from seasonal rivers and streams, effectively creating irrigation capacity comparable to the Bhakra canal, Mann said while outlining the government’s four-year performance in the sector.

The government has invested around ₹6,700 crore in canal lining, modernisation and expansion works, increasing the area receiving canal water to nearly 58 lakh acres.

According to the chief minister, around 13,000 km of canals have been restored or constructed, while more than 18,000 watercourses and over 15,000 canals have been cleaned to improve distribution efficiency.

He said 101 abandoned canals covering more than 500 km have been revived, including systems that had remained defunct for 30–40 years. The revival of rain-fed channels has also added irrigation potential to additional farmland.

The state has undertaken capacity expansion of key canal systems such as the Sirhind and Ferozepur feeders, while reforms in water distribution have ensured more consistent supply to farmers.

Mann said canal irrigation has now reached over 1,400 villages for the first time, particularly in previously underserved regions, helping improve agricultural productivity and reduce pressure on groundwater resources.