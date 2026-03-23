Punjab recovers ₹111 crore under VAT settlement scheme as govt signals post-deadline enforcement

Punjab has recovered ₹111.16 crore under its One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for legacy VAT arrears, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday, as the state moves to close pending tax disputes while strengthening revenue collections.

The scheme has attracted 7,845 applications covering dues of about ₹298.39 crore, indicating significant participation from businesses across major industrial districts such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Ropar.

Positioning the scheme as a mix of compliance reform and revenue mobilisation, Cheema said it allows traders to settle outstanding liabilities with relief on penalties and interest, while reducing prolonged litigation.

“The response demonstrates increasing taxpayer confidence in a transparent and facilitative tax regime,” the minister said.

With the scheme set to close on March 31, the state government has urged businesses to utilise what it described as a “final opportunity” to resolve legacy dues. Cheema added that nearly 8,000 properties have already been identified for recovery action in cases where liabilities remain unsettled.

He indicated that the government’s approach will shift after the deadline, moving from relief measures to stricter enforcement of statutory provisions.