Punjab reports 416 govt schools with 100% Class 12 results amid education reform push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday highlighted the performance of government schools in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations, stating that 416 government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage this year.

The announcement comes amid the state government’s broader education reform programme, branded as “Sikhya Kranti”, which has focused on school infrastructure, classroom modernisation and academic interventions.

Key examination figures According to the Punjab government:

Nearly 2.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination

Around 2.42 lakh students cleared the examination

Overall pass percentage stood at 91.46% The government said girls outperformed boys in the results:

Girls’ pass percentage: 94.73%

Boys’ pass percentage: 88.52% Amritsar district recorded the highest overall pass percentage at 96%, while Patiala district produced the largest number of merit-holders with 59 students.

Government schools increase representation in merit list The state government said 122 out of 275 students in the merit list belonged to government schools, accounting for more than half of all merit-holders.

Officials linked the trend to recent reforms in public education and increased investment in school infrastructure.

Three students score full marks Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated three students who secured full marks of 500 out of 500:

Supneet Kaur from Mansa

Suhani Chauhan from Ludhiana

Divyanshi from Ludhiana Each student received a cash award of ₹50,000.

Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the three toppers are national and state-level players, which clearly shows that they are excelling in every field.”

He added, “All the toppers belong to humble backgrounds and want to excel in life through hard work and dedication. The Punjab Government will extend full support and cooperation to them in achieving their dreams.”

Girls leading educational outcomes The Chief Minister also emphasised the performance of female students in academics and extracurricular activities.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that with the spread of education in society, girls have outshined boys not only in academics but in every field,” Mann said.

Describing the results as a sign of empowerment, he added, “This is the real empowerment of girls, which marks a new beginning for their socio-economic resurgence and the stupendous progress of Punjab and the country.”

Focus on defence careers During the interaction, one of the toppers expressed interest in becoming an Indian Air Force pilot. Mann encouraged girls interested in defence services to join the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali.