Punjab reviews preparations for Asian Cup Hockey tournament in Jalandhar

The Punjab government is reviewing preparations for the Asian Cup Hockey tournament scheduled in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked departments to coordinate arrangements for participating teams, officials and spectators ahead of the event.

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At a review meeting on October 9, Mann directed officials to ensure that facilities and supporting infrastructure were ready in advance. The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 27, with matches to be held through November 2.

The preparations include accommodation, transportation, security, food services, sanitation, traffic management and upkeep of public spaces. The chief minister also called for a dedicated liaison committee to coordinate between government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders.

Mann said the tournament would provide Punjab an opportunity to showcase its hockey heritage and host an international sporting event. He asked officials to check readiness at the ground level and address any gaps before the arrival of visiting delegations.

Focus on Jalandhar's infrastructure and visitor facilities The chief minister directed the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to undertake cleanliness drives, improve sanitation and maintain public spaces. He also asked officials to ensure that roads leading to the stadium and other important locations were in suitable condition, with recarpeting wherever required.

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The directions cover areas beyond the main venue, including public amenities and accessibility for visitors. Mann said transport between hotels, match venues and other designated locations should be coordinated to avoid delays or inconvenience.

Officials were also asked to make suitable accommodation arrangements for participating teams and support staff. The chief minister stressed coordination of security, food and other essential services so that teams could focus on their matches.

He said preparations for an international tournament should account for supporting infrastructure and logistics, including sanitation and traffic management, rather than being limited to the readiness of the stadium.

According to the statement, teams from India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and South Korea are expected to take part in the championship. Mann asked all departments to work together to ensure that arrangements are completed before the tournament begins.

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Proposed statewide trophy tour to build awareness The state government is also looking to increase public participation ahead of the tournament. Mann directed officials to facilitate visits by school and college students, with the aim of giving young people an opportunity to watch international hockey and engage with the sport.

He also asked officials to explore a statewide publicity campaign featuring the tournament trophy, or a replica, travelling across Punjab in a specially designed SUV. The proposed tour is intended to raise awareness and build interest in different districts before the matches begin.

Mann said sporting events of this scale could encourage young people to take an interest in sports, discipline and teamwork. He asked departments to plan student participation as part of the wider preparations.

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A dedicated liaison committee is to be constituted to facilitate coordination among government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Sports Varun Rujam, Secretary Information and Public Relations Puneet Goel and other senior officials were present at the meeting.