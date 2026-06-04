Punjab rolls out menstrual health education programme across 3,600 government schools

The Punjab government has announced the statewide expansion of a menstrual health education programme for adolescent girls in government schools, a move that officials say is aimed at improving health awareness, educational participation and gender-sensitive schooling.

The programme, launched on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, will be implemented in government high and senior secondary schools across all 23 districts of Punjab. More than 3.4 lakh girls studying in Classes VI to X are expected to be covered under the initiative.

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According to the government, the programme represents one of the largest school-based menstrual health education interventions in the country.

Focus on awareness and reducing stigma Officials said the initiative seeks to ensure that menstruation does not become a barrier to girls' education, confidence, participation or wellbeing.

The programme has been developed in partnership with WASH United and will use a structured Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum delivered in Punjabi. The curriculum combines storytelling, classroom discussions and participatory activities intended to improve understanding of menstruation and personal hygiene.

Government officials said the curriculum is designed to address issues that have traditionally been associated with social stigma, misinformation and limited discussion in many communities.

Large-scale teacher preparation The government said around 7,200 teachers have already undergone training to facilitate the sessions.

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The training process involved preparing approximately 100 State Resource Persons as master trainers, who subsequently conducted training programmes for teachers across districts.

Officials said the objective is to equip teachers with the skills required to discuss menstrual health in a sensitive and age-appropriate manner while creating safe learning spaces for students.

Expansion follows pilot project The statewide rollout follows a pilot programme conducted in more than 100 government schools involving over 45,000 students.

According to findings cited by the government, 97% of participating teachers reported feeling confident teaching menstrual health through the curriculum. Around 94% recommended scaling up the programme statewide, while 88% considered the curriculum more effective than earlier methods.

The government also reported that 80% of teachers observed active student participation during the sessions.

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Feedback from teachers and students Jaspreet Kaur, a teacher from Faridkot, said, “The Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum effectively breaks menstrual taboos by creating safe spaces for girls to ask questions and share experiences. The interactive approach using stories, games, and visuals makes learning relatable and reduces stigma. It definitely is a transformative tool for dignity and inclusion.”

Monika Sood, a teacher from Amritsar, said the sessions encouraged students to discuss menstruation openly and helped address misconceptions related to menstrual hygiene.

Silvi, a teacher from Moga, said classroom discussions became easier as both teachers and students gained confidence in addressing the topic.

Among students, Komal Preet Kaur from Sangrur said the programme helped her understand menstruation as a normal biological process and increased her confidence. Dimple Rani from Moga said she shared her learning experience with family members after attending the sessions.

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Part of broader education reforms Officials said the initiative forms part of wider education reforms being undertaken by the Punjab government, including investments in school infrastructure, teacher development, student wellbeing and modern teaching practices.

They added that institutionalising menstrual health education in government schools could contribute to improved health awareness, greater participation of girls in education and a more supportive school environment.